"Routine visiting" at UnityPoint-Health Trinity is suspended; exceptions in place

UnityPoint Health - Trinity is issuing new visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19.

"All routine visiting at the hospitals will be suspended until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our patients, staff and community," officials said in a release. Officials say this decision was "difficult and made only after careful consideration."

"UnityPoint Health® – Trinity is issuing the following visitor restrictions, until further notice, to protect our patients and health care workers during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19. These changes are effective immediately at all hospital and inpatient locations of UnityPoint Health – Trinity:

The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness schools, churches and other venues restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We recognize that there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. In these cases, visitors will be allowed based on the exceptions listed below.

Please note in all cases a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath). Additionally, children under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances.

Exceptions include:

- Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.

- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.

- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.

- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.

- Minors under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parents, or guardians.

- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who must leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.

- Patients who have an appointment at a hospital-based clinic, laboratory, or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Room (ER), may have one person with them.

- Visitors allowed must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital. Please note that visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.

In addition, Trinity hospitals will begin limiting public entryways on Tuesday, March 17 to further protect patients and the community.

We understand these changes may impose an inconvenience to some families, but it’s an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. The health risks from cold and flu remain high. Limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will keep them safe while in our care. While the number of cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) are still low in our state and region, these restrictions will also serve as a preventative measure for the virus.

For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control, Iowa Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Public Health, or call the Illinois COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931, or in Iowa the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-362-2736."