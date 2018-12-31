Rules and regulations for fireworks on New Year’s Eve

Scott County cities are allowing a specific time frame for setting off fireworks for tonight's festivities, so a fireworks shop manager talked to TV6 about sales today, and Bettendorf's fire chief talked about safety heading into 2019.

“It's been a good start to the day and I expect today will probably be our biggest day of the season,” said Crossroads Fireworks manager, Justin Bartlett. “Everybody is gearing up since we have legal use tonight in Davenport and Bettendorf and Scott County. Today is the day that this whole season is for.”

Fireworks can be sold in Iowa between December 10th and January 3rd, so Iowans flocked to Crossroads Fireworks today - preparing for New Year’s celebrations.

“It's not summer, it's not warm outside so they're not going to sit outside with their kids for 3 hours setting off stuff in their driveway,” said Bartlett. “Most people want something they can light once and it puts on a show for them - we call those cakes.”

In Scott County cities like Eldridge, Davenport, and Bettendorf, people can celebrate the coming of 2019 with a bang between 10:00 P.M. and 12:30 A.M.

“Those requirements are for throughout Scott County,” said Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek. “We met together a year or so ago and adopted the same requirements.”

Both men know as fun as fireworks can be, safety steps must be taken seriously.

“Light the fuse and get away. If something doesn't go off don't look down into the tube,” said Bartlett. “Just stay well away from buildings and anything else that could cause a problem. But really it's just being careful and do it sober - most injuries happen when people have too much alcohol.”

Chief Knorrek added on, saying, “If there is a situation where a firework does not go off, they should leave that alone for 20 minutes and douse it with water after that. They shouldn't try to relight a firework that didn't perform.”

In Illinois, most fireworks are still not allowed. Tame ones like sparklers can be, but bigger ones are not. Because of that, Moline and Rock Island will not have designated times like the Iowa cities.

If you shoot off fireworks in Bettendorf or Davenport remember you must do it on your own property or have permission from the property owner.

Bettendorf wants people to remember sky lanterns are prohibited tonight. Firefighters say the paper lanterns could start a fire if they land on a roof or combustible surface.