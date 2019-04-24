Rural Missouri fire stations use humor in ad for firefighters

“Low pay and cool helmets,” that’s what Scott County is offering to attract new firefighters.

The Scott County Rural Fire Protection District posted this “help wanted” sign outside of their stations.

The ad comes amid a shortage of volunteer fire fighters in the Heartland.

“Almost every advertisement that you see is just a blanket advertisement. It’s kind of boring, and so we wanted to add some humor to it and something to try to catch people’s attention and maybe a little more focus on our Facebook page or our website," said Chief Jeremy Perrien with the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District.

He said they’re short about 15 firefighters, but they rarely have a full staff.

If you’re interested in joining the crew, stop by one of the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District’s stations.

