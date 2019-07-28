Officials with Disney have announced that Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years has died at the age of 75.

According to Disney, Taylor died on Thursday at her home in Glendale, California.

Disney first broke the news on July 27th, 2019, in a tweet:

We are sorry to report that Disney Legend Russi Taylor has passed away: https://t.co/LlwLvCC7GK pic.twitter.com/glZujg1MUW — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019



Bob Iger, CEO and Chairman of the Walt Disney Company said, "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor."

Statement from Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger on the passing of Disney Legend Russi Taylor: pic.twitter.com/4TpSVkT8BE — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 27, 2019



