Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, has died at the age of 75

Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, has died at the age of 75, sources say. (Image Courtesy: MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 5:36 AM, Jul 28, 2019

(KWQC) - Officials with Disney have announced that Russi Taylor, the voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years has died at the age of 75.

According to Disney, Taylor died on Thursday at her home in Glendale, California.

Disney first broke the news on July 27th, 2019, in a tweet:


Bob Iger, CEO and Chairman of the Walt Disney Company said, "Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor."


You can learn more about the life and legacy of Russi Taylor by clicking here

 