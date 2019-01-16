Russia: Ex-Marine held on spying charge gets prison visit

The brother of a former U.S. Marine with multiple citizenships says Irish government representatives have visited Paul Whelan at the Russian prison where he is being held on spying charges.

David Whelan said in a Wednesday statement that diplomatic staff members from Ireland reported that conditions were good in the Moscow prison where his brother is detained. The statement says U.S. officials are expected to visit Thursday.

Whelan was detained on Dec. 28 and has been charged with spying, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years if he's convicted. Russian officials have not released details of the allegations against him.

Whelan, who was living in Michigan and working as global security director for a U.S. company, also holds British and Canadian citizenship.

The U.S. ambassador saw him on Jan. 2.