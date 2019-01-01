Russian rescuers find baby girl alive after 35 hours under rubble of collapsed building

Rescuers have pulled an infant girl alive from the rubble of a Russian apartment building collapse that killed at least seven people and left dozens missing.

The rescue came about 35 hours after a section of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk collapsed in an explosion believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak.

The girl was seriously injured and her recovery prospects were unclear.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold. Temperatures overnight were around minus 0 Fahrenheit.

Five people were hospitalized with injuries.