SBRC votes to relieve more than $9 million of Davenport Schools' debt

The School Budget Review Committee has approved a motion to relieve more than $9 million of the Davenport Community School District's debt.

The committee approved the motion on a 3 to 2 vote.

The district had requested $9,275,489 in modified supplemental amount, which gives the district spending authority, not cash. The amount represents the school district's negative balance for 2019, but not the $2,769,078 that the district intentionally overspent in 2016.

State officials say for context, under state law, school districts are granted annual spending authority, which limits the total amount they can legally spend during a school year. A school district that overspent their authorized limit is required under law to appear before the School Budget Review Committee to provide a corrective action plan.

They say as an independent panel established by the Legislature, the SBRC has the authority to hear requests for additional spending authority from school districts and area education agencies.

The district will hold a news conference regarding the ruling on Wednesday morning.