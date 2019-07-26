S.C. man recreates iconic ‘The Lion King’ intro with donkey named Nathan

With the release of the live action version of The Lion King, almost everyone is familiar with the iconic intro to the ‘Circle of Life’ ballad.

You probably know the song, but you've never heard it like this. (Source: Travis Kinley via WIS)

According to WIS, one Sumter man took it a step farther and created his own rendition to the popular Zulu phrase with a donkey whom he calls Nathan.

Travis Kinley’s now viral 44 second video has already been shared over 14,000 times and has a combination of 4,700 reactions on his Facebook post.

The actual words to the the opening of the 1994 film are: “Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba Sithi uhm ingonyama. Nants ingonyama bagithi baba Sithi uhhmm ingonyama Ingonyama Siyo Nqoba Ingonyama Ingonyama nengw’ enamabala.”

If you don’t speak Zulu, Genius translates the phrase to mean “Here comes a lion, father. Oh yes it’s a lion.” "Here comes a lion, father. Oh yes it’s a lion. A lion. We’re going to conquer a lion. A lion and a leopard come to this open place.”

The live action movie already raked in $185 million when it debuted July 19.

The classic coming of age tale is still in theaters for all ages to enjoy with “no worries.”

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.