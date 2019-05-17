SC mother charged in 30-year-old case of 2nd dead, abandoned infant

A South Carolina woman is accused of abandoning not one but two of her babies.

Both were just days old with their umbilical cords still attached.

All this happened in less than a year.

Now, 30 years later, with the help of new DNA technology, Brook Graham is facing charges.

Thursday night, a judge charged her in the death of her baby boy.

His body was found in a trash bag in the woods in 1989.

Police said he was only a few days old.

Last month Graham was also charged in the death of her baby girl ,who became known as Julie Valentine.

Police said the little girl was born just 10 months after Graham's son.

They said Valentine had been born alive and may have lived several days before her body was found in a Kenmore vacuum cleaner box in a field in 1990.

Graham faces a murder charge in the death of her daughter.

As for her son, the medical examiner couldn't prove whether or not the little boy was born dead or alive.

In that case, Graham was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, among other things.

Copyright 2019 WHNS via CNN. All rights reserved.