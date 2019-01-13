SHOTS FIRED: Moline Police investigating shots fired in Jewel parking lot

According to Moline Police, shots were fired in the parking lot of the Moline Jewel.

Police say at around 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of shots being fired at the City Line Plaza. Police say it appears one car was chasing another car through the Jewel parking lot when the people inside the second car "began shooting at the car they were chasing."

Police say the suspects hit a parked vehicle not involved in the incident. The suspects left the area before police arrived on scene.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for a small "grey/silver vehicle with front end damage." The other suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan type.

If you have any information, contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.