SIU Motorcycle Training program marks 50-year anniversary

A pioneering Southern Illinois University motorcycle training program that almost seems like it's been around longer than the motorcycle is celebrating an anniversary.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that SIU's Motorcycle Rider Program that's trained tens of thousands of motorcyclists how to safely navigate the roadways is turning 50 years old.

Program coordinator Jared Borrenpohl says that the Motorcycle Rider Program was one of the first of its kind in the country.

According to the school, the program started as a master's degree project by a student and motorcyclist named Larry Lindauer. After earning an undergraduate degree in physical education with a minor in traffic safety education developed a cycle safety seminar for traffic safety educators that led to a program for beginning riders.