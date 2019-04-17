SOAR 4 Kids Expo Wednesday afternoon

Summer is right around the corner and while school may stop temporarily, the learning and fun shouldn't. It's time to start thinking about summer camp programs for the kids and Wednesday evening you have the opportunity to learn about all your options.

This is the second year for the SOAR 4 Kids Expo, a place where Davenport parents can learn about a wide range of summer programs- many that are low cost or free. Staff from the following programs will be on hand answering questions: Boys & Girls Club, CADS, Camp Abe Lincoln, Camp Excel, Camp Shalom ,Davenport Parks & Recreation, Child Care Resource & Referral, Creative Arts Academy, Davenport Junior Theatre, Davenport Public Library, Eastern iowa Community College, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum, Scott County Family YMCA, St. Ambrose University Summer Camps, Bettendorf Family Museum, Hand in Hand, Nahant Marsh, Stepping Stones, and the Davenport Community Schools Food Service.

Programs include art, science, dance, theatre, sports & recreations, reading and math games, fields trips, and more.

The SOAR 4 Kids Expo is on April 17, 2019, in the J.B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main Street, Davenport from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M.