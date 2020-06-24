St. Ambrose University offers incoming students ‘College in the Time of COVID’

St. Ambrose University is offering incoming students a free summer class on “College in the Time of COVID.”

( Benson Kua / CC BY-SA 2.0)(License Link)

This is a free one-credit, four-week summer class covering a global issue few collegians have studied before them, officials said in a media release.

The course, which began Monday and will continue until July 17, offers lessons from a wide range of fields and disciplines.

The course began with a week of required lessons to introduce students to the university’s learning management system, its grading policies, and such important student services as tutoring and accessibility resources. They also will learn the university's plans and policies for mitigating the potential spread of the coronavirus when the academic year officially begins on Aug. 17.

Other topics the class will cover include the science of pandemics;

the economics, history, and policies of pandemics; and the social and behavioral impact of pandemics.

Students choose a few pre-recorded lectures and presentations from among several offered each week, as faculty and staff examine the impact of the coronavirus and other historic pandemics, officials said in the release.

The “College in the Time of COVID” concept was developed within the SAU College of Health and Human Services and informed by the expertise of the college’s Master of Public Health degree program, officials said in the release.

Sandra Cassady, Ph.D., dean of CHHS and the university’s vice president for strategic initiatives, said faculty from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business also readily offered assistance and knowledge to build this course.

“We have over 30 members of our faculty and staff who raised their hand to participate in some way shape or form,” Cassady said in the release. “Many are excited about the topics and look forward to participating.”

Cassady said the course will provide a significant benefit to incoming students, as they work through the university's temporary “new normal,” which will include hybrid classes, along with requirements for wearing masks, social distancing, and daily health monitoring.