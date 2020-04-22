SUBMIT HERE: Hugs for Heroes

TV6 is wanting to help the community show its support and appreciation for others and supporting local businesses.

The front line workers in the Quad Cities; the ones with essential jobs who are helping us keep food on our tables. They are helping us stay health and safe - they are heroes who deserve hugs.

And we at TV6 want to give them one, virtually.

When you’re thinking of the brave heroes in your life, you can give them your own virtual hug and let them know how important they are to you!

If you want to recognize your hero and give them a virtual hug you can send your picture to this link in the Hugs for Heroes section or through our TV6 News App.