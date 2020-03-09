School bus collides with SUV in East Moline

A school bus and an SUV were damaged after a collision Monday morning in East Moline.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Morton Drive and 27th Street.

Officials say there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV went to the hospital. He is said to be conscious and alert.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say what they have learned so far is the driver of the SUV disregarded a stop sign and collided with the bus that was going westbound on Morton.

No citations have been issued at this point.