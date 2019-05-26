SUV hits gas pump, causes fire

An SUV struck a gas pump early Sunday morning at the Shell Station in the area of 1139 Brady Street in Davenport.

The call came in at 4:45 a.m.

Davenport Fire Department tells TV6 police arrived on scene first and found a gas pump engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, and say there were no occupants in the vehicle when they arrived.

The fire department says they did not transport anyone to the hospital.

Davenport Police tell us there is no further information to share at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 as we receive more information.