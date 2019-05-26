UPDATE: Driver charged after striking gas pump, causing fire

An SUV struck a gas pump early Sunday morning at the Shell Station in the area of 1139 Brady Street in Davenport.

The call came in at 4:45 a.m.

Davenport Fire Department tells TV6 police arrived on scene first and found a gas pump engulfed in flames.

There was nobody in the vehicle when police arrived.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock the fire down.

The fire department says they did not transport anyone to the hospital.

A short while later, Davenport Police located the driver away from the scene. The driver has been charged.

Davenport Police say there is no further information to release at this time.