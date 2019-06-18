Safety reminders for flood clean-up

Residents are getting back into their homes after flooding, and many are still cleaning up. But, there is a hazard with certain household cleaning supplies some may not know about.

“Bleach is really important for mold removal,” said Red Cross head of logistics, Susan Kuehl.

Mold is a concern for flood victims now, as they move back into their homes. But cleaning up that mold can be dangerous if not done properly.

“Vinegar, ammonia, those types of things; it can cause a chemical reaction,” said Kuehl. “When you're in the middle of cleaning your home you don't want to have a side trip to the hospital. It's just dangerous to be mixing anything with it.”

Mixing together vinegar and bleach can be very dangerous, even deadly in some circumstances, so as a general rule of thumb Red Cross workers will remind victims as they come by to never mix any chemicals, also making sure they only give out one cleaner: bleach.

“There are a few other products that people do as they finish things up,” Kuehl added. “Maybe use something like a Pine sol type item to do the final cleaning, but that deep cleaning for starters is where you really want to be careful.”

Officials with Red Cross say they're here to help people back into their homes, but being cautious and making sure every safe step is taken is the key.

“Our clients come first, it’s one thing to hand things out but if you aren't helping them from the other side of it and the potential dangers they might face, then we're not helping them in that way,” Kuehl said. “There's multiple facets as to what we look at because our end goal is to take care of the clients and get them back into their homes and back to a normal life as soon as possible.”

As far as cleaning up mold and using those cleaning solutions, remember to wear a mask. It will help when breathing to make sure you aren't taking in any toxins from the chemicals or the mold.