Salem, Iowa native competing on NBC's "The Voice"

An Iowa native is shocking America with her enormous voice.

Cali Wilson from Salem performs Monday night on NBC's "The Voice" on TV6. She is hoping to earn her spot in the top 13.

Wilson stunned America just weeks ago with her rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," earning a three-chair turn. She chose Team Blake.

Monday, TV6 sent questions to Wilson to answer ahead of her live performance.

TV6 asked Wilson if she was always Team Blake.

During her blind audition he told her he's been to Salem three or four times.

Wilson says, "I came into the blinds with Blake being my first choice. It was a tough decision because I wasn't prepared for three chairs to turn."

The 28-year-old has fought her way through the battles and knockouts.

Monday night, she has a new obstacle to conquer -- the live playoffs.

Wilson says she's "Just trying to focus on doing my thing and doing it to the best of my ability. Everything else is out of my control. I just have to show America I belong in the show."

Her performance Monday night will determine whether she moves on in the competition.

In addition to her community of Salem supporting her, Wilson has her University of Iowa Hawkeye family on her side as well.

"I love it. They posted on their social media yesterday for everybody to vote and support a Hawkeye. You know, there's gonna be a Hawkeye on The Voice stage tonight and it's gonna be incredible I think because not many people are doing what I do from my little state," she says.

Back in the small town of Salem, her hometown community is showing their support in an enormous way.

A watch party is planned Monday night during the live show, and spread throughout the town are signs of encouragement and blue ribbons for Cali.

Cali's mother, Carla, is grateful for the support shown by the community.

She explains, "Just how proud I am of her. How much I love her. I'm so proud of her."

"The Voice" starts at 7 p.m. Monday night. Voting begins when the show begins and continues through 6 a.m. CST Tuesday.

A note from Cali: "Hey, TV6 I'm Cali Wilson. Be sure to watch The Voice tonight and vote!"

To cast your vote, head over to https://voicevote.votenow.nbc.com/ or download the show's app.