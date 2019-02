Across the Quad Cities area, the winter weather is taking a huge bite out of salt and ice melt supplies.

With temperatures expected to plummet Friday, people are and businesses are scrambling to stock up. That's the case for K & K in Bettendorf.

25 and 50-pound bags of ice melt are hot items. At one point, the store ran out of rock salt. Suppliers are doing their best to keep up with the demand.