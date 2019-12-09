Salvation Army Car giveaway in Clinton

Thanks to several community businesses and donors, the Salvation Army in Clinton plans to give a local resident a free car this week.

On December 12 at 5 p.m. the Salvation Army will hand over the keys to the donated vehicle. The event will be held at the Clinton Hy-Vee.

Area businesses worked together to sponsor the car giveaway for the third year. Thiel Motors in DeWitt is donating the car and other donations will provide for gas, food, and oil changes.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army says it's falling short of the funds it needs to raise during its annual Red Kettle campaign. They are behind about 16,000 from last year.

This year's goal is to raise $120,000. The funds raised through the Christmas campaign help support programs and services in Clinton throughout the year and account for 80-percent of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those services include a food pantry, Christmas assistance, nursing home visitation, youth music and character building programs, summer camps, long term family case management, and more.

The Salvation Army of Clinton is also seeking volunteer bell ringers to help fill the more than 1,000 hours through Christmas Eve.