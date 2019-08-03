Salvation Army collecting school supplies outside local Walmart stores

Salvation Army collected school supplies outside of local Walmart stores on Saturday for kids going back to school this month.

They brought a bus outside of four Walmart stores in the Quad Cities and hoped to pack it with boxes of donations during their “Stuff the Bus” event.

The charity organization is collecting items from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

They handed out flyers to people coming in the store so they could go in and grab supplies of they’re choosing off of the donation list.

Some of the items they collected were pencils, notebooks, crayons, glue, and dry erase markers.

Those handing out donation lists say they hope to make a difference for the local kids.

"My goal is just to put a smile on kids' faces and help them out,” said Nicholas Camp, Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center resident. “It feels good."

Salvation Army said they are going to distribute the items to several schools across the Quad Cities next week.

