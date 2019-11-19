Salvation Army in Sterling in need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season

It's getting to be that time of year when Salvation Army bell ringers set up their kettles to collect donations for those in need.

But in Sterling, the Salvation Army says says they need your help.

At this point, they only have enough volunteers to cover about 300 hours of 1700 hours needed to be filled.

if you're interested in ringing a bell, you can call the Salvation Army of Sterling, Illinois at 815-625-1682 or head to this website.

Bell ringing begins the day after Thanksgiving.