Salvation Army offering kids winter coats, hats and gloves for those in need

Winter coats, hats, gloves, and boots are available to those families in need at The Salvation Army Corps Centers in Davenport and Moline.

Those families needing to get a new coat, hat or gloves for their children can do so by contacting the Davenport Corps at 563-391-5325 or the Heritage Temple Corps in Moline at 309-764-6996.

The Davenport Corps is at 3400 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport. The Heritage Temple Corps is located at 2200 5th Ave. in Moline.

Coats are available for kids from toddlers to early teens.

