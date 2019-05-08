Salvation Army sets up Flood Donation Center

With the Mississippi River going down in the Quad Cities it's time to start cleaning up from the Flood of '19. The Salvation Army is offering help by opening a Flood Donation Center in the former Office Max store by NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Starting Friday, the center at 320 W. Kimberly Rd. will start accepting donations of fans, dehumidifiers, tools, protective work items like goggles and masks as well as cleaning supplies. Those in need of flood kits can pick-up items, with a valid drivers license or ID.

The center will be open Monday, through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at least until the end of May.

The Salvation Army is *not* accepting donations of clothing, household items at the Flood Donation Center at this time.

Flood kits will be available at Salvation Army locations in Davenport and Moline until the Flood Center opens.