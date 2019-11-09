Same doctor delivers twin sisters' babies on the same day, including a set of twins

Mercy Hospital is celebrating a unique and first of its kind set of circumstances: Twin sisters both had babies on the same day, and one twin gave birth to her own twins.

Twin sisters Lisa Boyce and Lauren Kozelichki delivered babies, including a set of twins, on the same day with the same doctor. (Source: KTVI via CNN)

They are a bundle of babies, and a number of reasons to be happy for fraternal twin sisters Lisa Boyce and Lauren Kozelichki.

When they learned they were both pregnant, little did they suspect that they would deliver on the very same day.

"She announced to me and told me and we were all so excited, and then a short week later, I ended up finding out I was pregnant, so we announced to her after she told us,” Kozelichki said.

For the last few months, the sisters celebrated their big news with their due dates only 10 days apart.

The numbers looked like they wouldn't align for these sisters hoping to have babies at the same time, but then there was a surprise.

"So I went in on Tuesday and labored for a couple of days and then ended up with a C section early on [Nov.] 7 at 1:30 in the morning, and Lauren had a scheduled C-section for that day," Boyce said.

"I never dreamed ever that they would all be born on the exact same day,” Kozelichki said.

Thankfully, there were almost 10 hours between the births because the same doctor assisted in both deliveries.

“And we had no idea it was that big of a deal until after we both had delivered,” Boyce said. “Then a lot of the nurses said, ‘We've never had this happen before. On the same day, with the same doctor, with twins having a twin,’ so I guess that is pretty, pretty awesome.”

Copyright 2019 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.