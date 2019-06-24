Sam’s Club is expanding alcohol delivery

Sam’s Club is adding wine, beer and spirits to the nationwide list of groceries and other items available when ordering online, the retailer announced Monday.

Same-day alcohol delivery is already available in a dozen states and will be added to others in the coming months until it’s available at all locations.

“Now you can select the perfect bottle of wine to complement your dinner or stock up on your favorite beer or spirits for the big game with the convenience of delivery,” said Sam’s Club Adult Beverage Vice President Racquel Harris.

Customers wanting to purchase alcohol at Sam’s Club through Instacart can do it through the website or the Instacart mobile app.

To order alcohol, the purchaser must be 21 years old or old and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout.

At time of delivery, they must present a valid government ID.

