Sam's Club partners up with Davenport police to help out local nonprofits

We're one week into the month of December and we've already seen our community coming together to make sure this holiday is special for everyone.

On Thursday, Dec. 6, Sam's Club is teaming up with the Davenport Police Department to help six local nonprofits stock up for the holidays.

The six organizations that will be taking part include Lutheran Social Services, Scott County Human Services Department, Salvation Army, Child Protection Response Clinic, Child Abuse Council, Scott County Drug and Mental Health Court.

Sam's Club's manager says the company is committed to giving back to the communities in the Quad Cities and that they are proud to donate $5,000 to local charities.

Representatives from each of the nonprofits will shop at Sam's Club with the "Scan & Go" function of the Sam's Club app and this will help them keep track of their shopping list.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday.