Sandbag walls give out in Buffalo, more sandbags filled to protect properties

Homeowners and businesses in Buffalo are rushing to protect their belongings after many of the sandbag walls that were filled started falling apart. Some are concerned with the recent rain that the barriers meant to protect them won’t work.

“Some water in the basement, but besides that, we are okay for now. The house is pretty high up, so we've gotten a little lucky that way,” said Buffalo resident, Payton Shumaker.

For some that have lived in the area, they say this is the worst they have seen the flooding.

“I never thought I would see it this bad with the house completely surrounded by water. It’s a little bit scary and I feel like a little bit trapped almost and constantly a little bit paranoid about the water,” said Shumaker.

A couple of blocks away, volunteer firefighters from the Buffalo Fire Department are putting in overtime. Since Monday night they have responded to 15 calls.

“You know obviously you don't plan for this every day,” said Firefighter Trent Adams with Buffalo Fire Department.

Since Thursday morning, they have been working to block water from entering inside Clark’s Landing when the sandbag walls around the building collapsed.

“The restaurant where they got a wall around and that's where it collapsed at. That’s what we were trying to protect this morning,” said Adams.

The department says the town does not have flood walls or Hesco barriers. So many rely on the sandbags to protect their belongings.

“We can go towards the restaurant a little bit and you can kind of see inside there were ten inches of water inside the restaurant this morning,” said Adams.

Although pumps are set up in various locations, the city says there's not much they can do but wait for the water to go down.

“We do what we can to help everybody out with the resources that we have,” said Adams.

At the end of the day, residents say this flood season is one to remember.

“The water really came out of nowhere, we've learned a lot of lessons this year and hopefully we can be much more prepared for next time,” said Shumaker.

For community members looking to help, people can come and fill sandbags at the community center.

