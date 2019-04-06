Sanders, O'Rourke face off in Iowa; other hopefuls in NH, SC

It's Bernie versus Beto in Iowa.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are holding dueling events Saturday just days after Bernie Sanders won the campaign cash derby for the first quarter of the year.

The Vermont senator raised more than $18 million in 41 days, while Beto O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, reported $9.4 million in 18 days.

Iowa hosts the nation's first nominating caucuses.

Other declared or prospective candidates are in early-voting New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, along with Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Michael Bennet of Colorado are visiting New Hampshire.

John Hickenlooper, a former Colorado governor, is meeting with survivors of the 2015 church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.

