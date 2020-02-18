Sanders requesting partial recount following release of Iowa caucus recanvass results

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced on Tuesday that it will request a partial recount following the Iowa Democratic Party's release of recanvass results.

Officials with the IDP said Tuesday that the recanvass process, which involved the state party comparing its official results with what was turned-in by each precinct around the state, resulted in no change to national delegate allocation. That means Buttigieg still has a lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents.

Sanders' campaign says it will request a recount in "some 12" precincts in the Iowa caucuses, saying the recanvass reduced "popular-vote winner Sanders'" state delegate equivalent deficit to almost nothing.

"While it is clear that Sen. Sanders won the popular vote in Iowa by 6,000 votes, the recanvass process reduced the State Delegate Equivalent deficit by 97 percent," Bernie 2020 Senior Adviser Jeff Weaver said. "We now believe a recount will give Sen. Sanders enough State Delegate Equivalents to put him over the top by that metric as well. We want to thank the people of Iowa, our supporters, our volunteers and everyone who made this possible."

The Iowa Democratic Party had previously stated that after the recanvass, if a campaign was still not satisfied, it would have an opportunity to request a recount. The state party would then recount every preference card that was signed and turned-in by caucus-goers.

It is unclear if Buttigieg will also request a recount at this time.