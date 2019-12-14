Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury graduates from St. Ambrose

Sarah Jane Barker began her pursuit of a college degree a year after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a 1996 car accident.

Barker enrolled at St. Ambrose in the fall of 2009 after earning her Associates Degree from Scott Community College.

A moment 22 years in the making.

"If you give 100% everything will tend to work out in the end, and we are very proud of her," said her brother Kevin Barker.

And the moment Sarah has been waiting for .

"Just kind of got chills just watching her walk up today, you just kinda of get chills and it's a very special moment in her life," said Barker.

"We have a very supportive family and a very supportive community, we have a strong faith, and a lot of people have supported all of us

not only in the community but the brain injury," said Barker.

After her big moment, reuniting with her parents and family.

"Extremely proud of Sarah today, she has worked very hard for this over the years shes a very determined were very very very proud of her

and just, it's a special day," said Kevin Barker.

"I'm grateful that I have come this far and ummm, I'm proud," said Sarah Barker.

Her family forever thankful for all who helped along the way.

"We've had a lot of people um, first at Scott Community college and then at St. Ambrose here that have been extremely helpful and guided her along, and everybody we can't stay enough bout the institution, both institutions a lot of people have helped out a lot, 'I mean it takes a village' " said the Barkers.

"Whats your saying Sarah? About lemons and lemonade?" said Mr. Barker.

"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade - and right now my glass is half full," said Sarah Barker.

