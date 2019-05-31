Sarah Jones opens up: Journalists are not the enemy

It’s been less than a month since World Press Freedom Day, and another journalist is dead. Francisco Romero Diaz was shot dead by an unidentified gunman.

And a little over a week ago Developer TFG removed a level from its game “Sniper 3D Assassin,” after HuffPost’s story. The level’s mission was asking players to kill journalists. Enough is enough.

Journalists are not the enemy. We are here to serve the public. A healthy, thriving democracy depends on journalists. And in our digital world, we need them now more than ever.

The press is an underpinning pillar that helps maintain the checks and balance in our world. And local reporters face some of the gravest dangers.

“Local reporters investigating corruption, crime and politics, constitute the overwhelming majority of victims in the profession, 90% in 2017. However, these murders generally receive far less media attention than is given to the death of foreign journalists and correspondents,” says UNESCO.

Journalists present vetted, fact-checked information to the public free of opinion so that society can be better informed and citizens can make informed decisions about their world. I agree with the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists Joel Simon when he wrote: “Journalists cannot allow themselves to feel demoralized. They need to pursue their calling and to seek the truth with integrity, honestly believing that the setbacks, while real, are temporary. As Amanpour argues in the closing essay in this volume (adapted from a speech she gave at the CPJ awards dinner in November 2016), journalists must "recommit to robust fact-based reporting without fear or favor--on the issues" and not "stand for being labeled crooked or lying or failing." This is the best and most important way to fight back against the new censorship.”

Growing up journalists were the people everyone went to – to get the word out about their situation, cause, or experience. But something has changed. And for some reason, some believe journalists are a target. We are not a target.

That is why I launched Remembering Fallen Journalists in 2015. It’s a non-political event where media workers and members of the public can come together and remember those who have died while bearing witness. It takes place annually on World Press Freedom Day (May 3rd).

In 2015, Sarah Jones Reports partnered with the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Association of Press Clubs (IAPC), Frontline Club, Knight Foundation, Muck Rack, National Press Club, Newseum, Reddit and the UN Foundation’s Plus Social Good.

This year we are excited to welcome the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation to the Remembering Fallen Journalists family. As part of Remembering Fallen Journalists, I wanted to create a visual reminder. So I designed and created a black awareness ribbon which says “PRESS” on it. I choose a font similar to the writing that can be found on a journalist’s Flak jacket and purposely placed the writing on the left side of the ribbon so it would be closer to a person’s heart when they wear it.

Remembering Fallen Journalists is both a social media moment and an international moment of silence. In 2015, we had formal events with in-person moments of silence held in Canberra, Australia; Jerusalem, Israel; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; London, England; New Delhi, India; Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Vienna, Austria and Warsaw, Poland. As the #remembering went viral we saw tweets from Brazil, Chile, Libya, Sweden, Tanzania and Indonesia.

Remembering Fallen Journalists allows global citizens an opportunity to look past borders, politics and whatever else may divide us and come together to remember and honor the lives of public servants who have died while bearing witness.

Through the partnership with the International Association of Press Clubs, we have the support of over 40 national press clubs and foreign press clubs around the world. I hope that through Remembering Fallen Journalists a consciousness is maintained and awareness is elevated that eventually helps to remind people once again. Journalists are public servants. And we are here to serve the public by helping to maintain an informed public. And that the world needs journalists, especially in a democratic society.

It was America’s forefather Thomas Jefferson who said: “were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”





Read more about Sarah Jones at this link.

This article is the first in our new “TV6 Opens Up” series that will include stories and points of view as journalists and Quad Citizens. We’ll pull back the curtain to show you what goes into the decisions we make in our newsroom about stories and community involvement. Your input is welcome, so feel free to send us an e-mail to news@kwqc.com.