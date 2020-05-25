Saturday (5-23) Tornadoes in the QCA!

Saturday afternoon became very busy in the First Alert Weather Center with multiple tornadic thunderstorms moving through the viewing area. 3 EF-1 tornadoes, and 2 EF-U (U meaning "Unknown" strength due to unknown winds speed, usually not determinable due to lack of visible damage) tornadoes. A tornado outside of Solon, Iowa that moved into Cedar County was 50 yards wide and traveled 7.1 miles and had 110 mph winds. A tornado that hit Mechanicsville, Iowa also traveled 7 miles and was 30 yards wide bringing 95 mph winds. A tornado that struck outside of Andrew in Jackson County Iowa was very small and wind speeds weren't able to be determined. This was one of the EF-U rated tornadoes. Between Morrison, Milledgeville, and Sterling, Illinois a tornado was on the ground for 12 miles with 100 mph winds. A tornado in Jo Daviess County, Illinois hit outside of Warren with unknown wind speeds and a 1/2 mile path that was 20 yards wide. Most Thankfully, with all of these storms in the area there were NO reports of Injuries. To read more on these tornadoes from the National Weather Service, go to: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/summary_052320