Saturday Sirens - A Malfunction Many Heard!

This past Saturday evening many of you heard the Civil Defense sirens go off. This was due to a computer malfunction! No severe weather or civil defense emergencies were actually taking place when the sirens sounded. Remember, the sirens go off for civil defense emergencies, or weather emergencies such as Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm WARNINGS, or when storms with 70 mph winds are bearing down in counties where they are NOT normally sounded for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, alone. If the sirens go off and you're not certain if any weather emergencies have been declared, such as a warning, you can go to the QC Weather App to find out what the current weather situation is! You can download the QC Weather App from KWQC free!!!