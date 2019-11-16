Saturday events in the QCA

Hoping to bring lead poisoning prevention back into focus, the City of Moline extended their office hours to answer questions and help with program applications as a part of their "lead-based paint hazard reduction" program. They'll be at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island today from 10 am to 2 pm.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads is celebrating its one year anniversary today!

This spring they experienced historic flooding and had to relocate. They're now at 321 East Second Street in Davenport. The celebration begins at 5 pm on Saturday night where they'll serve 2 barrel-aged meads, blueberry mead, and give away prizes!

A mole cook-off and fiesta! Mercado on fifth has activities going on throughout the year, and this is one of them! Mole is a traditional Mexican sauce that varies in ingredients- but some of the ones you can expect include chiles, tomatoes, dried fruits, spices, and nuts. There will be over 15 to choose from tonight from 6-9 pm at the Robert and Blenda Ontiveros Teen Center in moline.

Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island is celebrating the completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation and expansion this weekend. They now have an expanded nursery and children's space, updated seating, and new technology. Everyone is invited to visit and enjoy weekend services, one Saturday at 5 pm and Sunday at 9 am and 10:45 am.

The Quad Cities Gun & Knife show is in town at the QCCA Expo Center. There are over 300 tables, admission is $5. The event goes on today from 9 to 5, and tomorrow from 9 to 3.

A new cowork space in Davenport is having its inaugural event on Saturday night - "the underground Xerience" in collaboration with the River Music Experience. They hope to bridge the gap between art and entrepreneurship by providing a space and resource for others to succeed. The event starts at 8 p.m. at "the underground economy" in Davenport.

The Quad City animal welfare center is holding a low-cost rabies vaccination and micro-chipping event at its new adoption center at South Park Mall. The clinic is being held today from noon to 3.

You're asked to use the mall entrance closest to Von Maur and dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier. Vaccinations are $12.The same cost for a microchip, to help identify your pet if it goes missing.