Pop Pop Pop

It's the sound of your favorite kind of popcorn!

Saturday is National Popcorn Day. January 19th celebrates all of the different ways the corn-based treat can be enjoyed.

Some enjoy savory, some enjoy sweet. Some enjoy it buttered and some enjoy it plain. Some even toss it with chocolate and nuts or even mold it into a ball.

According to the 'Popcorn Board' ...Yes... that's a thing, popcorn has been around as early as the 16th century. But it didn't start becoming popular in the U.S. until the late 1800s.

The popcorn board says Americans consumer 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. That's supposedly more than any other country in the world.