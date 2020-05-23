1 dead, 4 injured in Saturday morning shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, they responded to the 800 block of 14 1/2 Street for a shots fired call at 1:26 a.m. Police said there was a large gathering, where a fight broke out before the shooting.

Police said they located five victims, all men, with gunshot wounds.

All five were transported to an area hospital.

According to the Rock Island Police Department one victim was undergoing emergency surgery, one was transferred to Iowa City, and two other victims were treated at the hospital and released.

Police said the fifth victim, a 30-year-old man, died as the result of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crimestoppers at (309) 762-9500.