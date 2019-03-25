Sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

North Country Smokehouse is recalling 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

No adverse reactions have been reported, USDA says.

Here are the affected products:

- 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA" with "USE BY 05/09/19.”

- 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing "NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with "USE BY 04/23/19.”

- 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

USDA says consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The sausages were shipped nationwide. See the full report here.

