Savanna, Ill. community sandbags ahead of expected flooding

The rising Mississippi River from spring flooding is causing concerns for dozens living along its banks and they are preparing for what is to come.

After a crest one week ago, the river is on its way back up. The river has been in flood stage for weeks and it is only going to get higher as the week progresses.

Right now the Mississippi River near Savanna, Ill. is just over 18 feet. It is expected to hit just over 20 feet by the end of next weekend. This is three feet above flood stage.

People worked together on Sunday to sandbag and build a wall along businesses in downtown Savanna. The mayor says if the water rises as expected, parts along the river could be under two feet of water.

"We've seen it in the past with floods and other things. The community kind of rallies together and pulls through it," Jason Moore, who has lived in Savanna his entire life, said.

The race against time is on as the community fills sandbags one by one.

"I know we have gone through 8 truckloads of sand today," Mayor Chris Lane said, "we just kind of rallied the troops and we're building some walls to keep the water out as best as we can."

People from around the Savanna area came out to help.

"Somebody needs to do it. If not me, who?" Moore said.

Other people saw posts asking for help on Facebook and drove miles to lend a hand.

"I'm here to help friends. People need help out here....so we decided to take a drive up from sterling area and came up to bag," Rose Rivera, who lives near Chicago, said.

People and strangers took time in their day to help one another.

“I’ve just been amazed at how many people came out...to lend a hand. We've got people here from all over the place,” Mayor Lane said.

The mayor says the community will continue to sandbag for the rest of the week and they need all the help they can get. They will be setup at the fire station and on the 300 and 400 blocks along the main street.

"The outpouring of support for the businesses and those homeowners along the river front has been amazing," Mayor Lane said.