Savanna bracing for potential downtown flooding

A sandbagging station has been set-up as the City of Savanna, Illinois gets ready for higher river levels and potential flooding next week.

According to a Facebook post, Mayor Chris Lain says with current flood projections, back alleys and parking lots on the east side of Main Street will likely be under water, as well as some side streets. Homes on North Main, Broderick Dr., and Marquette Park will also be impacted.

.

The City is setting up a sandbagging station Friday afternoon in the parking lot south of the fire station for anyone who needs to use it.

Volunteers are also encouraged to come help make sandbags and donations of shovels would be appreciated.

The post goes on to say businesses that will be affected are being asked to sandbag around their floor drains. That will help elevate some of the strain on the city water treatment facility. The mayor suggests removing or protecting furnaces and water heaters with sandbags.

If you need assistance getting your property protected, contact Mayor Lain.