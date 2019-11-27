'Fire hydrant bandit': Savanna police search for person tampering with fire hydrants

The city of Savanna is asking for the community's help after someone opened three fire hydrants early Monday morning.

Eight fire hydrants have been opened during overnight hours across the city of Savanna, Ill during the month of November.

This is the second time it has happened around the city in November. Five hydrants were opened and three others were tampered with on November 14.

The mayor of Savanna, Chris Lain, said the hydrants are being opened sometime between midnight and 2:00 in the morning.

"When i got up, that one was gushing out water. And you know, I never thought anything of it," Darlene Smith, who lives near one of the hydrants, said.

"We have what we are coining the fire hydrant bandit here in Savanna," Mayor Chris Lain said.

Lain said they need the public's help in finding who is doing this because of possible issues it could create.

"Damage to the fire hydrants. Damage to vehicles. And safety issues for people around town. As well as bringing public works out to salt the roads. It's also a big waste. We're running water for hours at a time at quite a bit of pressure through these fire hydrants," Lain said.

Because it is happening during the night, crews have to come back into work to close them.

"I got up I think a little after seven. And it had been running quite a while. I could see all that water going down. My whole lawn was full," Smith said.

Mayor Lain said they are increasing overnight police patrol until the person is found. He is also asking people who may be out during overnight hours to be alert.

"That all goes back to the cost of the taxpayers. And all the water lost goes back to the taxpayers. We should all want to find this guy. People who are out in those early morning hours to be aware of what's going on. If they find anything to call the police," Lain said.

Savanna Police have a couple of leads, but asking anyone who has any information, including any security camera footage, to share it with police.