Savanna man arrested and charged with Child Pornography

Police say a man has been arrested and charged with Child Pornography in Savanna, Illinois.

Police say they arrested 50-year-old David A. Ketelsen, of Savanna, on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Police say he was arrested on Class 2 Felony Possession of Child Pornography.

Officers say an investigation began on August 29 after investigators received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

In a press release, officials with the Illinois State Police say in part "investigators worked tirelessly to develop leads and trace Ketelsen using advanced technology and law enforcement partnerships. Eventually, leads were developed in St. Louis County, Missouri, which traced Ketelsen to his Savanna, Illinois address."

After the investigation, officials with the Illinois State Police were able to get information and evidence to arrest Ketelsen in Carroll County and charge him. He is in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Illinois State Police is proud partners with the Illinois Attorney General's Office, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Through the network of ICAC affiliated detectives, the St. Louis County Police Department assisted the Illinois State Police bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. Additional charges may be forthcoming upon further examination of electronic evidence.