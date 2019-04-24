Savanna prepares for the rising river

The community of Savanna has been sandbagging for days as they brace for what is headed their way. The Mississippi is expected to crest in their area at over 20 feet by this weekend.

Tuesday is their big push because by Wednesday morning, they'll be looking at the first big impact. Now, Mayor Chris Lain is calling on the community for support. "Whether you can spend a day or whether you can spend your lunch hour, anything will help" he says.

They just went through this a few weeks ago and while the wall they built then is still standing strong, it's not going to cut it this time. "So we are going a foot out and a foot up" says Mayor Lain.

They had a reserve left over but they blew threw it pretty quickly. Lain says, "We thought we had a lot more than we actually had. They look like a lot more when they're stacked out here then when you actually start using them."

Inmates at the Thomson Correctional Center are also helping out. The prison picked up piles of sand, brought them back inside the prison wall and the inmates filled bags. Tuesday morning, pallets of those bags were dropped off. This is something Mayor Lain appreciates greatly,

"It makes a difference to everyone involved. It's so great to work side by side with them. The work they do is phenomenal."

Savanna is a small community, but they've got the fight. "To see the people from even the Quad Cities coming and Sterling and from all over to help us, has really touched me" says Mayor Lain.