Savanna woman hospitalized with serious injuries after house fire

A Savanna woman is hospitalized in Rockford after being injured in a house fire in Savanna Monday afternoon.

Family members say the woman is 49-year-old Sharon Irvine, a mother of three and grandmother of three.

Irvine was taken by ambulance to a helicopter in Lanark, and then transported to Rockford, where she remains in serious, but stable condition, according to family.

Her sister-in-law, Denise Carr, told TV6 Irvine was in the shower at the time of the fire, and was forced to jump from a window to escape the flames.

Carr said, “She has 45% of her upper body burned. She broke her lumbar by jumping out the window. Right now she’s stabled. They have her sedated. It’s gonna be a long recovery.”

“She’s a strong person. She’s a fighter,” Carr said.

Joe Granata, who was working on the house across the street at the time of the fire, told TV6 he and another woman helped get Irvine away from the home after she escaped through a window.

“I jumped the fence and she just wasn’t moving. The flames were coming out of the window pretty good and the glass was flying all over the place so I just helped her out,” Granata told TV6.

Carr said, “Luckily he had seen her cuz’ if he wouldn’t have got her away from the house, who knows.”

She told TV6, “People are just reaching out, family , friends, people we don’t even know. That’s been great.”

For the family, it’s now a waiting game for answers that may not come for some time.

“They’re talking months, you know,” said Carr.

She said, “I believe she’s gonna bounce back from this and we’ll be able to have so many more years of memories.”

Carr said a donation drop-off location has been set up at Right Lane Motors in Clinton for anyone who may be interested in helping the family. She said items that are in a bag or box will be accepted and can be dropped off between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.