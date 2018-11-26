Save Lives: Remove snow from around fire hydrants

Iowa American Water reminds residents to clear snow from fire hydrants on their properties. They say, in an emergency, visible fire hydrants can potentially save lives and property.

Whenever the snow falls it is important to remember to keep areas around fire hydrants clear.

Iowa American Water inspects and maintains 8,100 hydrants in Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park, and Riverdale.

For more information visit:

Iowa American Water Website