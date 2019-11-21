Sawed off rifle recovered after being stolen in 2017; police looking for suspects

Police are looking for suspects and any information that could help them find who is responsible for stealing a rifle from a Davenport storage in 2017.

Police say it was recovered recently and it was altered into a now sawed-off rifle.

It was reported stolen in 2017 after a burglary happened at Clover Leaf Storage on 140th Street in Davenport.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.