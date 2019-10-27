Saya and Haji Get A New Foster Home

They found one another as they both roamed alone in the streets of San Antonio.

"When we went to go get the microchips we called the owners, we found out they had two separate owners and were dumped at two separate times and they found each other on the street and they became buddies, " said Jamie Trudell from New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad Cities.

Together they were determined to get out of the situation they were in.

"The sad thing is when we contacted the owners they never returned our calls so we decided to bring them here together," said Trudell.

The New Beginnings Pet Rescue of Quad Cities had to step in to help these best friends.

"We have a great lady and a good samaritan that also networks with us her name is Vicki and she actually went and found them, fed them every day, got the trust build up enough where she can crate them at her house," said Trudell.

And it was from Vicki's house in San Antonio the paid was transported to Saint Louis, MO.

The five hour drive here from St. Louis area yesterday, he really didn't know what to think of me, but by the time we got home and this morning he was all loving on me and jumping on me," said Trudell.

They were picked up by Jamie and brought to the Quad Cities.

"We have found a foster that is going to take both of them, " said Trudell.

Saya and Haji are up for adoption and will remain at the foster home until they find a loving home.

"Female one needs to be Saya and in Japanese, that means warrior princess, and she said the reason we need to name her that is because to live on the streets of San Antonio you have to be a one tough cookie girl. Haji means loyal companion and he really is a loyal companion as soon as he gets to know ya."