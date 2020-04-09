Saying goodbye while observing social distancing

Ben Rogers, a long time activist with the Boy Scouts of America, passed on Tuesday due to complications resulting from COVID-19. His family chose Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline to handle funeral arrangements.

In his 40 plus years being involved with the scouts, he had touched many lives. In the age of social distancing, many of them would want to pay their respects. Rafferty Funeral Home knew they would need a creative solution.

A drive by visitation is the solution. People who knew Rogers will have the opportunity to drive up, with their windows rolled up (maintaining social distancing), and with a sign or a simple hand gesture show the family that they support them during this difficult time.

The immediate family will be just outside the Rafferty Funeral Home this afternoon, 2111 1st St A in Moline, this afternoon from 4-6. Guests will be directed to drive under the portico to greet the grieving loved ones.