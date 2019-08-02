Scam Alert from Davenport Police

Davenport Police Department is alerting residents of a current home theft scam taking place in the city.

An individual will knock on your door asking for money for diapers, for a drink of water or offer to assist with lawn care or outside projects.

The individual uses these deceptive practices in an attempt to gain entry into your home so they can commit a theft. Typically, this individual will knock on your door and be very

persistent in order to obtain entry into your home. If the scammer refuses to leave and/or continues to pressure you into letting them in, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim of this ruse:

- Always keep your windows and doors locked, even when you are home. Keep your doors locked while working out in the yard.

- Always look out a window to see who is at your door. Make sure the person sees you. This lets them know that someone is actually home.

- Never open your door to anyone you do not know. Do not give them an opportunity to push the door in.

- Do not be fooled by "phony" uniforms, work vests, or ID badges. If you did not call or request the service, do not open the door.

- Never allow anyone who you do not know or a business who you did not request, enter your home.

- If the scammer refuses to leave and/or continues to pressure you into letting them in, call 9-1-1 immediately.